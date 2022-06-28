ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $621,195.78 and approximately $80.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,664.66 or 0.99776854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00036647 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023466 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

