Paybswap (PAYB) Market Capitalization Achieves $64,547.44

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Paybswap has a market cap of $64,547.44 and approximately $17.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,714.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.51 or 0.18875744 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00182962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00072273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

