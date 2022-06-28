PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Critical Contrast

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 17.89% -1,189.33% 27.53% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PCS Edventures!.com and Meten Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Meten Holding Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meten Holding Group has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,560.38%. Given Meten Holding Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meten Holding Group is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Meten Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.65 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.16 -$60.31 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meten Holding Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Meten Holding Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!.com (Get Rating)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Meten Holding Group (Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name; junior ELT services under the Meten and ABC brand names; and online live streaming ELT courses under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation activities. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 34 self-operated learning centers covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as two franchised learning centers covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities. The company was formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. and changed its name to Meten Holding Group Ltd. in August 2021. Meten Holding Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

