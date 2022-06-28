Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.97. 227,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,498,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

