Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,070

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.74) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,130 ($13.86).

Shares of PNN stock traded down GBX 74 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 996 ($12.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,049.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,071.67. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 754.67 ($9.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 203.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

