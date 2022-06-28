Pepemon Pepeballs Market Cap Reaches $256,078.24 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $18.29 or 0.00089743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $256,078.24 and $502.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,361.81 or 0.94995557 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

