Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 2,568.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 12,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

