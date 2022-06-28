Petix & Botte Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $135.04. 9,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.