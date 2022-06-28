Petix & Botte Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $135.04. 9,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
