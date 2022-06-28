Petix & Botte Co Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $201.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.58 and its 200-day moving average is $228.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

