Petix & Botte Co Has $2 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.81. 14,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,012. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

