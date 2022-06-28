PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58). 997,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,238,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £392.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

