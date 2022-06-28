PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58). 997,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,238,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).
The firm has a market capitalization of £392.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00.
PetroTal Company Profile (LON:PTAL)
