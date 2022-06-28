Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Decreased by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.7% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

