Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $702,559.40 and $16.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,247.44 or 0.99827044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00036919 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00232537 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00244675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00076274 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,595,143 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.