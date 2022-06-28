Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Up 1,144.4% in June

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 1,144.4% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,591. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,787 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,016,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 45.2% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

