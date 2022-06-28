Piper Sandler Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $121.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.58.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.