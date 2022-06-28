Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 2%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Approximately 111,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 877,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19.
About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)
See Also
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.