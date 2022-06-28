Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 2%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Approximately 111,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 877,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19.

About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

