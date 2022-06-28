Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.26. 10,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$433.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.72.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

