Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

PLLWF stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. Polarean Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

