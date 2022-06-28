Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,274 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

