Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,157.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,849. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,472.31 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,037.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,006.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.