Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. 8,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,852. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 858,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,622,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.