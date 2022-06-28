Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,639. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

