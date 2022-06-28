Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $17.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,292 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,131. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.18 and a 200 day moving average of $262.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.