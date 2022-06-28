Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $42.01 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 416,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,005,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $57,783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 285,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $24,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.57. 15,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

