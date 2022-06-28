Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 317,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $236,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 68,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

