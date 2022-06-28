Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 37,085 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. 5,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

