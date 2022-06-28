Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.