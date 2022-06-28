Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 170,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 719,523 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

