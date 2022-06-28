Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,473,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. 50,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $201.06 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

