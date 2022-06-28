Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $85.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Post will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

