Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $63.90

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.90, but opened at $66.78. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 734 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $914.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.