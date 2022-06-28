Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PFD traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115.60 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 242,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £997.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 95.42 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.57).

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £20,122.14 ($24,686.71).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

