Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$137.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.78.

PBH stock traded down C$1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$92.94. 26,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,963. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$87.06 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.70.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

