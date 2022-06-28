Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Progress Software stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 490,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,778. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

