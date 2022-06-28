Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Progress Software stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 490,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,778. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.
In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
