PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 57,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,394. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.