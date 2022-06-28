PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 57,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,394. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

