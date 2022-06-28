PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Up 512.5% in June

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUTKY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

