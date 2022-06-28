Public Mint Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,431.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

