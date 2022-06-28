Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($112.77) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($115.96) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €65.94 ($70.15) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.72 and its 200-day moving average is €81.00. Puma has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($122.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

