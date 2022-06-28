Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

PPT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,426. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

