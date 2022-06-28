QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,126,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 8,617,483 shares.The stock last traded at $135.55 and had previously closed at $127.18.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

