Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on QLT. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 155 ($1.90).

Shares of QLT stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 108.30 ($1.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 106.20 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($298,974.05). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($122,096.63).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

