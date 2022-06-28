Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 13,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 953,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 122.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

