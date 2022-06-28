Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 13,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 953,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 122.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
