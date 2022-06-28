Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDUS. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.03. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 591,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 457,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,668,000.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.