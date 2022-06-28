RAI Finance (SOFI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $738,615.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $738,615.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,519.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.56 or 0.17517897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00182536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00071335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015845 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

