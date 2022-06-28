Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in June

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RAIFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.