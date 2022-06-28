Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE:REAL opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

