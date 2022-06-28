Record plc (REC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON REC traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.95 ($0.90). 204,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,791. Record has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.15 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £145.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Get Record alerts:

In other Record news, insider Leslie Hill purchased 206,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £146,438.92 ($179,657.61).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.