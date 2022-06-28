Redd Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.37 or 0.99888148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00036875 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023499 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

