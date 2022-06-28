Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,660 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,376 shares of company stock worth $5,741,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.