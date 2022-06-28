Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after acquiring an additional 840,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,705,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after acquiring an additional 452,903 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 314,885 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 544.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

